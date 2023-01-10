Jailed music promoter Abby Musingunzi commonly known as Abitex is expected in court today for hearing of his bail application.

Abitex, who first appeared in court on January 3 was remanded to Luzira prison on nine charges of rash and negligent acts that caused the death of 11 people at Freedom City in Makindye Ssabagabo.

Abitex is expected to re-appear before Makindye Court’s grade one magistrate Iga Adiru.

Prosecution contends that Abitex with others still at large on December 31, 2022 and January 1 2023 at Freedom City mall in Namasuba-Makindye Ssabagabo, Wakiso district, in a manner so rash or negligent so as to endanger human life caused the death of nine people (now 11 people).

It is further alleged that Abitex closed all other outlets from the venue gates, leaving only one small gate which cannot allow over 20,000 people move out easily or safely.