The promoters of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) policy which is still in draft form at the Ministry of ICT want the government to urgently cut the internet costs to facilitate this new innovation for job creation for youth graduates.

The chairperson of Business Process Outsourcing, Prof. William Bazeyo says government promised to reduce the internet cost for every Ugandan but has failed to fulfil the promise.

However, the permanent secretary of the ICT ministry, Aminah Zawedde says the internet cost is still unaffordable but her ministry is in discussion with the telecommunication companies to have them reduce the ratee.

BPO is an emerging form of employment in Europe and America resulting from the expensive labour charges per hour, pushing businesses to contract professionals from offshore countries to carry out activities on their behalf at cheaper costs.