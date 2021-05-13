By Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Police in Omoro district are holding in their custody a self-proclaimed female prophet over allegations of flogging her client to death during a deliverance prayer session on Monday.

The prophetess identified as Betty Acaa heads the church located at Aremo village, Aremo Sub County, Omoro district.

Acaa reportedly told the deceased who has been identified as Poly Grace Akullu, that a demonic spell she was under required that she be caned alongside the prayers to chase them away.

According to Walter Okecha, the Aremo village LC1 chairman, Akullu succumbed to the injuries on her way back home after her husband rushed to her rescue.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region police spokesman the body is to be subjected to a postmortem as the matter is being investigated.