The prosecution has completed its investigation into a defilement case against Kampala socialite and businessman, Nduhukire Nasser, commonly known as Don Nasser.

Senior State Attorney Lydia Nakato informed the court on Wednesday that a short adjournment was necessary to finalize the preparation of committal papers, after which they will be sent to the High Court’s International Crimes Division for trial.

Don Nasser is jointly charged with 19-year-old Atete Promise. Nasser faces charges of aggravated trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor, while Atete is charged with procuring defilement.

According to the indictment, Atete allegedly procured a girl under the age of 18 to engage in unlawful sexual activity with Nasser on May 3, 2024, at Acacia Avenue.

Nasser, a well-known figure in Kampala’s social scene, has been detained since September 23, 2024. His arrest followed allegations that he held a 16-year-old girl captive at his Kira residence from May 23 to May 27, 2024.

Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi remanded Don Nasser to Luzira Prison until November 25, 2024, for the mention of the case and committal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Don Nasser’s co-accused, Atete Promise, was granted bail by the High Court’s International Crimes Division. Atete was ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs3 million and deposit her passport with the Court’s Registrar. She is also prohibited from leaving the country without court permission and must report to court on the first Monday of each month.