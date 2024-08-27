In a significant development in the murder trial of businessman Henry Katanga, the prosecution presented its eighth witness, a DNA analyst on Tuesday. The expert testified to matching the deceased’s DNA with that of his accused widow and daughter.

Andrew Kizimula Mubiru, the acting director of forensic services for the police, detailed his examination of various exhibits related to the case. These included the alleged murder weapon, the fatal bullet, clothing belonging to the widow, hospital linens, and samples of suspected blood from the crime scene.

Kizimula informed the court that DNA analysis was also conducted on swabs from the widow’s right hand and the deceased’s left hand. Additionally, he explained the process his team follows in examining exhibits, which involves photography, visual inspection, and temporary storage of samples. The results of this analysis are summarized in a 48-page report that he will discuss further on Wednesday.

Before testifying, the defense attempted to have Kizimula removed from the witness stand, citing the absence of a recorded police statement and alleged missing information in the prosecution’s DNA report. After a brief adjournment to retrieve the original report, the court allowed Kizimula to continue.

Henry Katanga was allegedly murdered on November 2, 2023, at his home in Mbuya. His widow, Molly Katanga, and two daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, were arrested in connection with the crime. They are jointly charged with a shamba boy, George Amanyire, and a nursing officer, Charles Otai, with murder, destroying evidence, and being accessories after the incident.

While the other suspects are out on bail, Molly Katanga remains in prison and is participating in the trial via Zoom.