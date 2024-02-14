The prosecution has today presented its second witness, Detective Sgt. Agaba Godwin, to testify in the incitement to violence case against former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Rt. Dr. Kizza Besigye and activist Lubega Mukaaku.

Agaba testified that in June 2022, he was serving as the Division Region CID boss at CPS Kampala when both Besigye and Mukaaku were arrested downtown and brought to the station.

The police witness told court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya that he searched Besigye’s car and recovered a megaphone and placards containing messages that the prosecution alleges were intended to incite violence. Prosecution claims the duo used these items to rally the masses to protest against rising commodity prices. The megaphone and placards were presented in court as prosecution exhibits.

However, when defense lawyer Erias Lukwago questioned Sgt. Godwin on how the messages on the placards disrupted peace and caused property damage downtown, the officer could not provide a clear explanation.