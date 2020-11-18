Protests have this afternoon rocked downtown Kampala and Masaka following the arrest of the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Luuka district.

Kyagulanyi is currently detained at Nalifenya police station.

Police dispersed his first rally and forcefully arrested him for allegedly holding an assembly of more than the 200 stipulated in the electoral commission campaign guidelines.

During the scuffle that ensued some journalists were teargassed, injured, and rushed to hospitals.

Now the protesters in various areas including the Kiseka market and Wandegeya have taken to the streets demanding his immediate release.

According to KFM’s Moses Ndhaye who has been traversing these areas, most businesses including general merchandise shops and banks are closed.

There are also unconfirmed reports of a female police officer and a food vendor seriously injured, while the former if feared dead.

Meanwhile in KFM’s Derrick Wandera who is at Nalufenya says pockets of protests have also erupted in different parts of Jinja city and neighboring districts.