By Benjamin Jumbe

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry of finance and Secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi has implored

the new Uganda Airlines board to ensure effective management of the airline.

Speaking at the board’s inauguration this morning in Kampala, Ggoobi said the government has made heavy investment to ensure revival of the airline and so it should be profitable.

He said to achieve the above, the board in its first 90 days should put in place a strategic plan, and recruit competitive staff who are vetted professionally.

Ggoobi also urges the board to put in place a robust accounting system to ensure the airline is run transparently and efficiently.

The new –member board is to be chaired by Priscilla Mirembe Sseruka.