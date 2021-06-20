By Juliet Nalwooga

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) has appealed to actors in the sector to supplement government efforts to treat the critically ill Covid-189 patients in hospitals.

In a statement, the foundation’s chairman Elly Karuhanga says the private sector players can help supply the much needed oxygen cylinders to save lives.

He notes that currently, enough oxygen is being produced in the country but there are not enough cylinders to cater for the increasing number of critically ill patients.

In his address last Friday, President Museveni noted that the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients have more than doubled, straining the available oxygen supply.

The number of Covid-19 infections, now stands at 70,176 with 626 deaths and 49,327 recoveries.

The current national daily oxygen consumption stands at 3,000 cylinders per day, with each carrying 6,800 litres.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has called an emergency meeting with technocrats to discuss the government’s plan to mobilize resources and distribute food to vulnerable Ugandans in urban areas.

During his address on Friday, the president directed the Prime Minister to undertake a food needs assessment for Ugandans in urban areas.