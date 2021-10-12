By Ivan Ssenabulya

Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), have partnered with Agricyle Global, to empower 9,408 youths and women in a bid to fight unemployment.

In the five year partnership, local farmers will be linked to global markets and promote standards through value addition among others.

Speaking at the launch held at the Agricycle Global offices in Luweero, the CEO and Founder Agricycle Global Josh Sheffner said that the partnership will also focus on elimination of food waste.

Sheffner said that they developed village empowerment centers where dehydrators and processing sites will turn food waste into valuable products and then sell them to global markets.

The Vice Board Chairperson at PSFU Victoria Sekitoleko, expressed optimism that more youth will get employed.

Over 9,400 youth are set to benefit from the partnership.

Figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, the agricultural sector employs over 65% of the population, of which 63% are youth.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that food loss in sub-Saharan Africa accounts to $4 billion annually.