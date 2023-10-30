Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) has confirmed its support for women in the creative Industry. This was revealed by former Minister of Agriculture and PSFU board member Hon Victoria Ssekitoleko.

She made the remarks during the Business Summit for Women in Film organized by Tassles Films at National Theatre last Friday.

Hon Ssekitoleko said that PSFU under their project dubbed GROW will help give full support to female creatives in film, music, and other aspects.

“I am not sure if most of the creatives have associations but if they are formed, this is the easiest way we can render them our full support,” Hon Ssekitoleko said.

She went on and said “Most creatives look at only small envelopes which cannot help but rather if you come in organized groups, it will be the best way to get support.”

The Summit also had renowned female film actresses, writers, producers and directors, among others including Nana Kagga, Mariam Ndagire, and Eleanor Nabwiso.

PSFU, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the World Bank were among the sponsors of the Summit. The project is aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs across Uganda, and is said that it will not exclude women in Film.

The project was launched in January with a USD217 million funding from the World Bank.