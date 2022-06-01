By Prossy Kisakye

The public accounts committee of parliament has dismissed officials from Entebbe Regional Referral hospital for failure to submit the necessary accounting documents.

The officials led by the hospital director Kyebambe Peterson Stephen were appearing before the committee chaired by the Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa.

The MPs on the committee noted that even though officials from the hospital had appeared to respond to the auditor general’s queries, they lacked the financial statements to support their responses to the queries made by the auditor general.

The Tororo South MP Fredrick Angura noted that they want to be availed with the work plan they were provided and how it has been executed.

The Agago North MP John Amos Okot emphasized the need for financial documents saying that they want to know how much was allocated to them and how it was spent.