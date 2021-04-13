By Esther Oluka

The Catholic Church has allowed members of the public to access the grave of the late Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga to continue paying their last respects.

Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe, the chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese says last Thursday, just a few mourners were allowed at Rubaga Cathedral to attend the burial of the late Archbishop

This is considering the Cathedral’s relatively smaller size and conformity to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For such reasons, some mourners felt they did not get a proper chance to bid the late Archbishop farewell and even wondered whether the public would be allowed access to Lwanga’s gravesite.

George William Katende, a guide working at the Cathedral confirms that people have continued flocking the burial site.

The late Archbishop was buried inside the Cathedral’s church section called Uganda Martyr’s corner, on the right-hand side, more precisely, between the graves of Dr Joseph Kiwanuka and Bishop Edward Michaud.

Kiwanuka served as the Archbishop of Rubaga from 1961 until the time of his death in 1966 while Bishop Michaud served as the apostolic vicar in Tanzania before being transferred to Uganda in 1932.