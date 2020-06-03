Taxi drivers have asked the public to ignore a document making rounds on social media, indicating how taxi fares have been hiked as the public transport is set to resume tomorrow.

Mustafa Mayambala, the chairperson of Uganda Transporters Development Agency (UTRADA) tells KFM that they have not yet decided on the new fares.

He says leaders of taxi drivers will meet soon and decide on the new transport prices to be charged.

He however tips off passengers to expect a hike in prices because of the prevailing order which only allows them to carry half their normal capacity.

President Museveni has since allowed public transport to resume on June 4th but must follow strict standard procedures among them carry half of passengers and ensure all people on board wear masks.