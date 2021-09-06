By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of gender labor and social development has cautioned members of the public against fraudsters targeting persons with disability.

This follows reports of unscrupulous individuals posing as government agents defrauding persons with a promise of helping them access government grants including the special grant for persons with disability Grant.

The ministry’s spokesperson Frank Mugabi says Programs are implemented strictly through the formal government structures at national district city municipality sub county and parish levels with no payment required to receive support for vulnerable groups.

He urges members of the public and persons with disability to urgently report such cases where detected to avoid falling prey to the fraudsters, with police already notified to commence investigations.