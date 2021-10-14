By Ivan Ssenabulya

The ministry of water and environment has implored the public to take on handwashing as a hygiene habit in a bid to fight avoidable diseases.

According to a recent Twaweza Sauti za Wananchi survey, more Ugandans were washing their hands with soap in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic but currently a general laxity has been noted.

The survey findings show that 8 out of 10 households (83%) had hand washing facilities with soap, attributed to increased awareness about preventing spread of COVID-19.

Martin Akonya, an environmental health officer at the ministry of water and environment says people should take on hand washing, tasking schools to carry on the message when they re-open.

The message comes ahead of the International Handwashing Day slated for tomorrow October 15th.

The day, adopted to mobilize people around the world to improve their handwashing habits, will be marked under the theme; “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together.”