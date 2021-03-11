By Ritah Kemigisa

Leaders who cease to serve as public officers will have to first declare their wealth.

The module has been launched by the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga at parliament this afternoon.

According to the module which was development by the inspectorate of government, a public officer exiting office will declare his or her income, assets and liabilities within six months from the end of their service period.

This to comply with section 4(3) of the leadership code Act of 2002 as amended.

According to the deputy inspector general of government Mariam Wangadya, upon submission of the exit declaration form at the point of departure, the account of the respective person shall be deactivated.

The module will go a long way in fighting corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

Kadaga has used the launch to also declare her wealth and assets to the inspectorate of government.