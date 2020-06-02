

The President has given a green light for the resumption of public transport June 4th.

Public transport means like taxis, mini-buses and buses have been allowed back on the road but the rule is they must carry one half of their normal capacity plus the conductor and driver.

All passengers on board are supposed to wear face masks.

Meanwhile, with the set reopening of public transport, KCCA and the ministry of transport have since revealed that they will effective today start registration of all Taxi and bus owners and operators respectively.

The registration involves giving them clearance and temporary route charts to guide their operation.

The process has however been protested by operators so far for being poorly coordinated.

We shall follow up this registration process and inform about its outcomes since the operators had already expressed frustration about the process.

Registration is taking place at Kitante primary school and Old Kampala Secondary School.

In a related development, Boda bodas and tuk tuks have been allowed to continue operating but will not carry passengers, they will only carry cargo and make deliveries.