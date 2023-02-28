Public transport operators have faulted the government for failure to sensitize them on how the proposed new digital number plates will work before the project is rolled out.

Government in July 2021 signed an agreement with Russian company M/S Joint Stock Company Global Security to provide the country with number plates that can be digitally tracked and the new system involves mounting tracking GPS chips in all automobiles in the country at the owner’s expense.

The exercise will involve re-registration of all vehicles, motorcycles, and boats dubbed the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) – digital monitoring and tracking system of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the country.

However, Muhammad Kawooya the USAFI taxi park spokesperson tells KFM that this program is meant to be rolled out before the end of this year but no official from the line ministry has taken the trouble to sensitize transporters who are key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ssempijja, one of the leaders at Namayiba Taxi Park welcomes the initiative, asking the government to revise the fees to be charged, saying the proposed Shs735,000 is prohibitive.