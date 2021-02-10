By Damali Mukhaye

Academic staff in all public universities have laid down their tools over their salary enhancement that has not yet been met by the government since 2015.

This comes two days after some Universities including Makerere University and Kyambogo have just kick-started online teaching for their finalist and continuing students.

The chairperson of the Forum for Academic Staff Association in Public Universities (FAPSU), Deus Kamunyu says that the strike which kick-started on 6th February is underway until government clears Shs129billion in salary enhancement for all academic staff.

He says that to date, they have not received any commitment from the government and they are not going to teach either online or physically.

The leadership of academic staff associations has signed the strike notifications to the ministry of education.