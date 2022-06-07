Parliament’s decision to procure two luxurious high end cars for Speaker Anita Annet Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa at a cost of £520,000 (about Shs2.4 billion) has sparked resentment from a cross-section of the public, with some describing the deal as an extravagant expenditure.

Those opposed to the procurement argue that such embellished expenditure, which comes at a time when the country is grappling with escalating commodity prices, is a big slap in the face of citizens.

Ms Prossy Akampurira Mbabazi, the Rubanda District Woman Member of Parliament, also a parliamentary commissioner, yesterday confirmed the procurement of the two luxurious vehicles in a telephone interview.