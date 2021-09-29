By Prossy Kisakye

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Heart Day today, Ugandans have been urged to go for regular check-ups on heart-related diseases.

This comes from Prof. Paul George D’Arbela from Health Heart Foundation while sensitizing journalists and Buganda officials at Bulange Mengo in Kampala, about the important facts that the public should know about the disease.

He cited that high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, and heart muscle problems as the major causes of heart diseases.

Meanwhile, the Buganda Lukiiko speaker Owek. Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule revealed the kingdom’s commitment to work with the central government to fight non-communicable diseases.

He also asked health activists to appeal to the world health organization to make World Heart Day a public holiday for the population to mediate about the importance of a healthy heart.