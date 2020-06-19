As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the international sickle cell day, persons living with Sickle cell disease have asked the government to punish parents who neglect their children diagnosed with Sickle-cell disease.

According to Nuliat Nabisunsa, who has been a sickler for over 20 years, majority of the children diagnosed with the disease have been abandoned by their parents, especially the fathers who have left the mother’s to provide care for these children.

She made the remarks at the international sickle cell day celebrations held at the National laboratory facility at Butabika, a Kampala suburb.

She says the negligence has made children diagnosed with the disease suffer.

Currently, about 25,000 are born with the disease annually in Uganda, over 11,000 people die of the disease annually and 80% of these do not celebrate their 5th birthday.