Officials from the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) have appealed to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) for more inclusion as the bureau prepares to conduct the national census in August.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Bukoto, Robinson Otim, a NUDIPU board member representing the Epilepsy Support Association, called for disability-responsive data collection mechanisms for marginalized groups.

“You know that Uganda Bureau of Statistics is mandated to do that work for the country. So we demand that they collect data. The data is not enough, I think that’s why it is like that,” Otim said.

Meanwhile, John Ninsima the Director programmes at NUDIPU says UBOS has since added four more forms of disability to register people with albinism, ittle people among others.

UBOS has allocated Shs399 billion for the upcoming population census.