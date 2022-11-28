By Gertrude Mutyaba

Persons living with disabilities in Masaka have decried increasing cases of torture against them.

They raised concerns during a meeting organized by ADD International, an NGO which fights for the rights of the PWDs living with HIV/AIDS in commemoration of 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Scovia Mwerya, the programs manager ADD International says the campaign is meant to help highlight ways that young girls with disabilities can safely enjoy their rights in an environment free of all forms of violence.