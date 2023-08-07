Leaders of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) have asked the Electoral Commission to include sign language interpreters in all electoral processes to ensure inclusivity.

The call comes days after the Electoral Commission unveiled the roadmap for the 2026 general elections.

Kasangati Town Council PWD councilor, also their representative at the National Council for Higher Education Agnes Nasirumbi says a number of their colleagues with hearing impairments find it difficult to communicate with the electorate and candidates, not just on the polling day but throughout the entire electoral process.

She says this should be considered right from the nomination level, throughout the campaigning process.

“One of the issues we could look at which has always been left out is having sign language intepreters for our colleagues that are hard of hearing that are normally termed as the deaf. We really wish that could be looked into, not only on the polling day but right from the grassroot throughout the entire process,” Nasirumbi said.

Nasirumbi adds that the use of thumbs on polling day will also leave out some elderly and PWDs, appealing to her fellow leaders at all levels to boldly advocate for inclusiveness.