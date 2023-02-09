By Mike Sebalu

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have endorsed President Yoweri Museveni to contest for presidency in the 2026 general elections and beyond.

The state minister for PWDs, Hon. Hellen Asamo said that given what President Museveni has done for PWDs, they are ready to him support come 2026 and beyond.

She noted that Mr. Museveni is the only one who knows their challenges, adding that they cannot risk losing him.

“He (Museveni) is the only person who recognised that we can also sit on the high table, there is no (political) party in Uganda that has ever brought PWDs together like NRM has done. For us, we are still seated in the bus with our driver.” Asamo said.

She added that “We are still on the main, we are not on the standby generator.”

The minister was seconded by several other PWDs leaders from various regions across the country during the leadership training at National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi on Wednesday February 8.