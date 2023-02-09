Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) executive director, Daniel Odongo has underscored the need to increase the use of sign language in schools to improve the performance of special needs children.

This follows the poor performance posted by children with special needs in last year’s Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exam results.

According to the results, the largest number of children with hearing disabilities (deaf) passed in division four.

Out of the 120 deaf students who sat for the exams, only five passed in division one, six in division two, and 18 in division three while the majority (74) passed in division four and 21 failed.

Looking at other categories of special needs children, 46 blind children sat for the exams, and out of these, two got division one.

Better performance was registered among children with low vision, out of the 154 students, 41 passed in division one and 39 in division four.

Odongo has meanwhile revealed says the board will next year start examining sign language Special needs children did not perform any differently in last year’s PLE results.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has since summoned Education Minister, Janet Museveni to present a detailed statement on their poor performance.