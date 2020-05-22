

By George Emuron

The people quarantined in Bukedea district have demanded for beer, chips and chicken to be included on their diet.

John Paul Ogwang, the assistant district health officer managing the quarantine center says the isolated people have rejected potatoes and porridge that was prepared for them for breakfast and other meals demanding that their diet should be changed to also include milk and bread.

However, Hajji Ramathan Walugembe the district task force chairperson says the isolated people will continue to be fed on food that the taskforce can afford because the quarantine center is not a place for enjoyment.

According to the ministry of health, Uganda currently has 160 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 66 recoveries and no related deaths.