

People at the quarantine center in Kyotera have raised concern over the poor state of the center where they are kept as they wait to be tested for coronavirus.

The group of over 30 people raised the concern during the health committee of parliament visit at the isolation center.

Led by Andrew Ssemakula, some of the complaints included overcrowding, sharing of plates and cups which he says put their lives at a risk, poor feeding and lack of clean water.

He say that at times, people drink unboiled water which exposes them to diseases related to poor hygiene.

The camp which mainly keeps truck drivers and community contacts of cases that tested positive is located at a place known as Jaaja Banga in Bigasa Sub County in Kyotera District and it currently has 35 people.

Dr Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera district health officer admits that the quarantine center is in a poor state but they are working tirelessly and need support to improve the it.