By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The government has added 746 deaths to Covid-19 tally, raising the cumulative total of deaths in the country to 2,012 as of Friday last week.

The revision, which attracted criticism from members of the public regarding the integrity of data from the government, saw Covid-19 death rate triple from 0.8 per cent as of May 4 before the second wave was announced to 2.3 per cent as of Friday last week.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, while speaking in Kampala last Friday, said the ministry added the deaths after investigations were done to ascertain that they were due to Covid-19.

Factors

“The Ministry of Health working with the Covid-19 scientific advisory committee has finalised a clinical diagnostic criterion for suspected Covid-19 deaths but with no PCR or Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test (AgRDT) result or with a negative test result but with a clinical picture similar to Covid-19,” she said.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/queries-as-govt-adds-746-to-covid-19-deaths-tally-3465982