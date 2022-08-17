Legislators on the Parliament’s Committee on State Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) have raised concern at the mess plaguing operations at Uganda Airlines that was revived in 2019.

The rot includes the irregular appointment of staff and a non-uniform salary structure for staff executing work of the same level. Similarly, top bosses at the national carrier are accused of allegedly allotting themselves high salaries despite the carrier fetching no dividends since inception.

As it appeared to answer to queries raised in the Auditor General’s Report of Financial Year 2020/2021, the Uganda Airlines leadership revealed that the Chief Executive Officer, Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, earns Shs87m, a figure that was revised down from Shs126m that the then acting CEO, Mr Cornwell Muleya, earned.