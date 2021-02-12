By Felix Ainebyoona & Zadock Amanyisa

Police in Bushenyi are investigating circumstances under which a radio presenter at a local radio station was killed.

Police identified the deceased as Mr Allan Mandela, 26, also known as Sports King Mateeka, a sports presenter at Hunter Radio located in Rwentuha Town Council, Igara East, Bushenyi District. He was found on Friday morning at 5am in a pool of blood in his room behind his workplace.

The Greater Bushenyi regional Police Spokesperson Martial Tumusiime confirmed the incident and said that a suspect identified as Ms Loyce Tihainomwangire, has been arrested.

“We have the suspect in our custody, who we arrested from the scene in the room of the deceased after she locked herself inside,” said Mr Tumusiime.

Mr Tumusiime said Tihainomwagire and Mandela were a couple who had earlier separated but reunited.

“They had separated for some time but had reunited so this lady moved to Allan’s place where they spent the night together,” said Mr Tumusiime.

He added, “It was today morning when Tihainomwangire called me and told me they were going to kill her.” He said Tihainomwangire told him she had stabbed Mandela and got another sharp object and cut him on the head and he had died.

“Fellow staff tried to break in to find what had happened but I had called police after Tihainomwangire had called me so they went and found that Mateeka had been murdered and arrested the suspect,” he added.

Mr Tumusiime said that Tihainomwangire is a receptionist at BFM Radio located in Ishaka Bushenyi Municipality.

The suspect is currently detained at Bushenyi Central Police station for interrogation and the body of Mandela has been taken to Bushenyi Health Center IV for postmortem.

Mr Rogers Akandwanaho the station manager at Hunter FM said the two had been in a relationship for almost two and half years and had separated; he was not aware of their reunion.

“I had stopped them from bringing girls in their rooms around the workplace and how Tihainomwangire came in last night I don’t know. We only had noise towards the morning, she tried to escape but my staff stopped her and she locked herself inside and called police who came and arrested her,” said Mr Akandwanaho