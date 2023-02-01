Ms Anita Tumuramye, a female presenter at Kanungu FM was allegedly assaulted by her manager identified as Nelson Kagote Twinamatsiko after she demanded her commission for an advert she brought for the radio station.

According to Tumuramye, she secured the advert on January 26, 2023, worth Shs200,000 which was paid in cash, and was entitled to a commission of Shs40000 in line with the station guidelines. She, however, says that after recording the business, Twinamatsiko declined to release her commission.

She explains that when she tried to inquire from Twinamatsiko about her commission he slapped her on the face which caused the nose to start bleeding. She says that Twinamatsiko continued to drag her to the ground as he continued beating her.