By Robert Muhereza

Kanungu grade one magistrate, Asanasio Mukobi on Thursday remanded Mr. Nelson Twinamasiko, the station manager of Kanungu FM to Kanungu prison on charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm on a female workmate, Ms. Anita Tumuramye.

Court remanded the accused till February 8, 2023 for the mention of his case after the Kanungu resident state attorney Peter Muhendo told court that inquiries into the matter were still going on.

Kigezi region e police spokesman, Elly Maate on Wednesday confirmed Twinamasiko’s arrest for assaulting Tumuramye, a journalist at the same radio station.

Tumuramye claimed that she was assaulted on January 26 after Twinamasiko declined to pay her commission of Shs40,000 after she secured an advert worth Shs200,000.

On Thursday afternoon, the management of Kanungu FM issued a statement suspending the two workers until the police investigations into the matter are complete.

“The management of Kanungu FM Radio does not condone acts of indiscipline and misbehavior and regrets this incident. We honestly apologize to our esteemed listeners, business clients, and the general public,” the statement issued on February 2 by the management of the radio station reads in part.