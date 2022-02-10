By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have arrested a radiology staff member attached to Arua Regional Referral Hospital over an allegation of theft of digital X-ray machine components.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson says the arrest followed a case filed by one Hillary Onziga in charge of T.B ward and X-ray machine at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

She says preliminary investigations have revealed that the stolen hospital equipment was to be used as security for a Shs1.2 million loan picked by one Abila Billington at Furaha Link Ventures LTD, Arua Branch.

Police however say they have noted laxity and poor record management of the hospital equipment.