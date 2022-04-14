Suspected Karimojong warriors on Monday night made off with 120 head of cattle in Okulonyo Village, Okulonyo Sub-county, Katakwi District.

The chairperson for Katakwi, Mr Geoffrey Omolo, told Monitor that the cows belonged to an elder, Mr Samuel Obolonye.

“As we talk, I am on my way going to join a team of villagers in the sub-county and see how we can handle the crisis,” Mr Omolo said on Tuesday.

He said the district had lost more than 2,000 head of cattle since November 2021.

Mr Omolo said they have alerted security forces about the matter and they are waiting for an intervention.

In Kapelebyong District, Mr Francis Akorikin, the chairperson, said they had not received any information in regards to cattle raids.

Mr Akorikin said the district is still trying to recover more than 250 head of cattle that are still missing.

Brigadier Joseph Balikuddembe, the commander of the UPDF 3rd Division based in Moroto, said he was trying to get in touch with security forces on the ground to find out whether the cattle had been recovered.

