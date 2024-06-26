Azimio leader Raila Odinga has strongly criticized the Kenyan government for what he calls mishandling of the ongoing countrywide protests, calling for suspension of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024.

In a strongly-worded statement shared online, the opposition leader accuses the government of brutality and murder against peaceful demonstrators.

Odinga further notes that the country is paying a “steep price for the obstinacy” of the government, following Tuesday’s events.

He expresses deep concern over the violent crackdown on young protesters demanding changes to taxation policies; matters he feels, should have been resolved through dialogue.

In the statement, Odinga also draws the attention of the East African Community, the African Union and the United Nations to the unfolding situation in Kenya to save lives and the country.

Kenyan police opened fire on protesters yesterday, leading to the deaths of atleast 10 people and injuring upto 120 others.

This was after violent demonstrations rocked 35 of Kenya’s 47 counties, during which protesters breached and ransacked the parliament building in the capital Nairobi over the passing of the Finance Bill, 2024.

According to the protesters, the bill imposes unaffordable tax rises on ordinary citizens and businesses already grappling with the high cost of living.