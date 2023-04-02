By Nationa Africa
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has called off the planned Monday protests even as he welcomes President William Ruto’s call for dialogue.
“Mr Ruto has asked me and Azimio to enter into a constitutional open-ended dialogue with his government to find a resolution to the issues that we have raised about the last year’s election, key governance and cost of living issues facing our country,” Odinga said while addressing the country (Kenya) on Sunday evening.
Here are some of the key points from the address by Mr Odinga:
- They reserve our right to go for demos. Should there be no response they will resume demos after 1 week.
- They underscore that demos are a fundamental right enshrined in the Kenyan constitution
- Azimio to embrace dialogue and engage Dr Ruto’s team for a peaceful resolution to the problems facing the country.
- Azimio wants Cherera 4 reinstated
- Azimio is ready for the resolution process as early as tomorrow
- Addressing of high cost of living Is an irreducible minimum
- Government should go back to subsidies applied by the former regime.