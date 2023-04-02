By Nationa Africa

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has called off the planned Monday protests even as he welcomes President William Ruto’s call for dialogue.

“Mr Ruto has asked me and Azimio to enter into a constitutional open-ended dialogue with his government to find a resolution to the issues that we have raised about the last year’s election, key governance and cost of living issues facing our country,” Odinga said while addressing the country (Kenya) on Sunday evening.

Here are some of the key points from the address by Mr Odinga: