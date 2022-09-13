Opposition’s Azimio leader, Raila Odinga has revealed that he will not be available to attend President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony today.

In a statement, Raila says he received an invitation letter and a phone call from Ruto but unfortunately he is out of the country.

Raila however says he has other serious concerns including the unclear election results. He believes that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on facts and the law, even though they accepted it.

According to Raila, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate. He meanwhile says upon his return to Kenya, he will, jointly with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leaders, announce their next steps as they seek to deepen and strengthen their democracy.

The former prime minister has since rejected the August 9 poll results insisting it was null and void.