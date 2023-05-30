Busoga Kingdom Premier, Joseph Muvawala is joining over 6,000 Catholic pilgrims from St Joseph Cathedral, Rubaga Parish, Jinja who are trekking to Namugongo ahead of Martyr’s Day celebrations on June 3.

Father Kenneth Oromo, a communications official for the group tells kFM that their journey has been generally peaceful and safe despite a few injuries and the Tuesday afternoon rainfall which distracted them.

He is hopeful that they will have their triumph entry at Namugongo by June 1.

“The situation is very good. We really thank the Red Cross team which is also moving with pilgrims and the other stakeholders in the health department that are also helping pilgrims on the way. Tomorrow we shall begin our journey again and we shall head to Seeta, ” Oromo told KFM.

The annual event pays homage to the 22 Catholic and 23 Anglican Uganda Martyrs killed between 1885 and 1887 every 3rd June.