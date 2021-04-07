By Damali Mukhaye

The Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama has announced her bid to join the speakership race of the forthcoming 11th parliament.

She joins the four candidates including the incumbent speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanya, FDC’s Ibrahim Ssemujju, and DP’s Richard Sebamala who already announced their bid for the same seat.

Launching her campaign this morning at Parliament, Kinyamatama says that she is going to represent the youths who are the majority in the country and will ensure that all government agencies employ 50% of the youths in the country.

She also says that she will give a tax holiday to all private companies that will employ more youths annually to fight the unemployment challenge in the country.

Kinyamatama becomes the only woman to contest against Kadaga who has been the only female in the race. According to her, she is not scared of anyone and is ready to compete against her boss.