By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni has warned against violation of Covid-19 prevention Standard Operation Procedures.

He was addressing his 5th campaign meeting at Nebbi secondary school playground, attended by NRM leaders in the 4 districts of Nebbi, Zombo, Pakwach, and Madi-Okolo.

Museveni appealed to NRM people not to cause the death of people by mobilizing crowds.

He said those mobilizing people for rallies and processions are a curse and enemies to the people.

He says the NRM has decided to do it safely asking supporters to stay in their homes and follow campaigns on TVs and radios.