Government is considering deploying rapid diagnostic testing kits of coronavirus at the border entry points.

This is aimed at ensuring that all cargo truck drivers who enter the country are tested and instantly get to know their results.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the minister of internal affairs Gen Jeje Odongo said the decision comes after backlash from Ugandans who are worried that entry of truck drivers will increase coronavirus cases in the country.

Odongo says the national task force is now having discussions with the transport ministry to forge a way forward regarding the testing of truck drivers.

He, meanwhile, says they are considering stopping foreign traders at the border and let a Ugandan team of drivers drive their trucks up to the final destination.

He adds that new resting places have been designated for the drivers to minimize contact with the local people.