By Robert Muhereza

Rwandan authorities have finally allowed some manufactured goods from Uganda to cross into their country at Katuna border post in Kabale district

This is in addition to being less strict to their nationals that cross into Uganda for either cross border petty trade or social interaction with their relatives.

The Rwandan government closed its borders with Uganda in March 2019 and stopped its citizens from crossing into Uganda on claims that Uganda was a hostile country.

The border only reopened in March 2022 after the first son and commander of land forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba intervened although no Ugandan manufactured goods or agricultural produce was allowed to cross into Rwanda save for passenger vehicles and cargo trucks carrying transit goods from Kenya.

However, Sam Sserwanga, the chairman of clearing agents at Katuna border has confirmed that some cargo trucks carrying some manufactured goods from Uganda have indeed been allowed to cross to Rwanda through Katuna/Gatuna border post.

The Uganda Revenue Authority manager for south western region Peter Gikwiyakare said last evening that they are also hopeful that once the Gatuna border on the Rwandan side is fully re-opened for all cross border trade a lot of revenue will be generated for either country.