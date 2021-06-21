By Damali Mukhaye

Kampala District Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hussein Hudu has criticized the Uganda Medical Council for turning a deaf ear as private hospitals exploit Ugandans diagnosed with covid-19.

This is after sections of the public raised the red flag over hospitals that are charging covid-19 patients upto Shs5m for treatment per day with a number of them holding onto dead bodies until the full bills are cleared.

Addressing journalists at City Hall, Hudu said the Uganda Medical Council has not come out to condemn this inhumane action or even tried to put their members to order, challenging them to speak out.

Meanwhile, Hudu says government has set aside 18 ambulances to transport both covid-19 and none-Covid patients to nearby health facilities within Kampala District.

Currently Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has 5 ambulances but only three are functional.