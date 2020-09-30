By Charity Akullo

Kole Resident District Commissioner (RDC) who is accused of robbing Shs 20,000 from a person with hearing impairment in Lira city has been released on bail.

Johana Omara Olweny has regained temporary freedom after the High Court in Lira granted him non-cash bail of Shs16 million.

Olweny was arrested from Silver Peak Hotel in Lira City on August 13, 2020 by a team of police detectives led by the North Kyoga Regional CID officer, Hamis Mugenyi.

According to the prosecution, the RDC, who was armed on April 3, at Kakoge A in Ojwina Division (Lira City) attacked and tortured a one, Ronald Opio, using a gun and took Shs 20,000 from him.

Olweny was then led to Court where he appeared before Lira Grade 1 Magistrate, Igga Adiru, who read to him two counts of aggravated robbery and remanded him to Lira Central Prison.