The Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Ronald Bakak, has initiated fresh investigations into the mismanagement of funds meant for the Kabale Journalists’ Emyooga Sacco.

He has given the alleged culprits a 30-day ultimatum to refund the misappropriated funds amounting to Shs 38 million or face the wrath of the law.

In 2022, Kabale District Commercial Officer, Erasmus Natuhamya, presented an audit report highlighting significant mismanagement within the Kabale Journalists Emyooga Sacco.

The report revealed a lack of clear financial records, including cash books, payment vouchers, and receipt books.

“Those who borrowed money and didn’t pay back, they must pay within 30 days,” said Bakak.

Natuhamya also disclosed that the Sacco’s chairperson, Moses Henry Tahoreraho, allegedly admitted non-journalists into the Sacco and distributed loans without due consultation, a claim he has previously denied.