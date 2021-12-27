By Benjamin Jumbe



Districts have been challenged to consider 2 days for physical exercise for government workers.

The proposal is made by Mukono RDC Fatuma Ndisaba who emphasizes the importance of physical exercise in promoting good health.

She says many government officials are always seated in offices for long hours which has an impact on their health, hence the need to have time set aside to do exercises.

According the 2014 NCD survey, 33% of annual deaths in Uganda are attributed to the five leading NCDs; cardio-vascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, Chronic Respiratory Diseases and Mental Health and Substance Abuse.