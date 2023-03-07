Reading of the controversial Anti-homosexuality bill 2023 has been deferred after the finance ministry revealed that it will be able to provide a Certificate of Financial Implication for the same on Thursday this week.

This has been revealed by Evelyn Anite, the Minister of State for Privatization and Investment.

“And as you have said, I’m not married to Anita, I’m married to Allan Kajik my darling husband with whom we have produced babies and we use the right address at all times. As for the certificate, the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija has asked me to come and inform the House that he will be with the Certificate of Financial Implication on Anti-homosexuality Bill on Thursday,” Anite said.

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has since vowed to ensure the Bill is passed to preserve cultural norms.

Earlier on, the Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity Rose Akello expressed dismay over rampant cases of homosexuality in schools. She says of late, she has been overwhelmed by videos about the vice sent to her by concerned citizens.